Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveals two upcoming expansion packs in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

The Pokémon Company kept fans waiting in anticipation until the very end of the recent Pokémon Presents. Just before coming to a close, two new DLC expansion packs for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were revealed. Titled The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, these two additions make up The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. The Teal Mask is set to release this fall, with The Indigo Disk coming soon after in the winter. Both expansions introduce new areas and each one has a new Pokémon connected to it.

Part 1, The Teal Mask, takes trainers to a new area of the Paldea region called Kitakami, which the player will explore for a school trip. In Part 2, The Teal Mask, you will study as a foreign exchange student at a place called Blueberry Academy.

The Teal Mask brings a new Tiki mask Pokémon, Ogrepon, and several additional returning monsters to the games – Chingling, Milotic, Shiftry, Yanma, Ninetales, and Vikavolt. The Indigo disk brings back Zebstrika, Whimsicott, Dewgong, Metagross, Alcremie, and Espurr in addition to a new Pokémon, Terapagos, resembling a turtle mixed with a glittering horseshoe crab.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is purchasable as a pair, and players will be able to preorder them on the Nintendo Eshop later today. Purchasing the DLC will immediately grant you additional uniforms for use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today while you wait for the expansions to launch later this year.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been a huge success for Nintendo regardless of the many bugs and criticisms it has faced by fans. The titles are being consistently patched to address issues such as frame stutter, and players are definitely eager for more content and creatures to collect.