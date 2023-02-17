Pokémon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2 will fix awkward townsfolk situations

It’s almost time for the dead-eyed NPCs in Paldea to be removed, as the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet patch will make things less awkward with the townsfolk in the games. This patch is overdue, considering that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have been out since November and have yet to receive any updates that fix its many technical issues.

A post on the Nintendo of America Customer Support page has a partial list of the updates that will appear in the Ver. 1.2.0. patch for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, with many bug fixes and features planned for the game. One of these fixes involves reducing the number of human and Pokémon NPCs in certain cities to stop the game from crashing, while passersby won’t appear during battles in towns or certain story events. This will prevent many of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s hilarious glitches, where random characters would stroll around while battles took place.

The patch notes confirm that several features will be added to the Pokémon Boxes, including the ability to switch out Held Items from the Box menu. These are just a tiny portion of the patch notes, as it mainly consists of fixes for the many glitches that appear in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, especially concerning the Terastallizing mechanic and Tera Battles.

The Ver. 1.2.0 patch for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is set to launch at the end of February, which is a strong indication that it will be released during the Pokémon Day celebrations, following an announcement in a Pokémon Presents showcase. Hopefully, this patch will fix the many problems with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as the Gen IX games launched in an embarrassing state, with glitches that are somehow even worse than the ones in Pokémon Red & Blue.