Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC legendary Terapagos might be hiding a continental secret

One of the upcoming Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet might be hiding a huge secret, as it could be the first continent-sized Pokémon. This Pokémon is called Terapogos, and it’s a turtle with a crystalline back full of different facets that contain images of the various Pokémon types, cementing its connection to the Terastal phenomenon.

Terapogos was revealed during the recent Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC announcement, as it’s set to be part of the second expansion, The Indigo Disk. A Twitter user named Mootmonthly noticed that Terapogos’ shape resembles that of the Paldea region itself, hinting that this could be a massive Pokémon, though it likely won’t be that big when players catch it.

uhhhh bros? the new pokemon sv legendary might be a BIT bigger than we thought… pic.twitter.com/ZGASP7DdLt — Moot /ムート (@Mootmonthly) February 28, 2023

The reason anyone is entertaining the idea of Terapogos being so big is that it is inspired by the myth of the World Turtle, where the planet is carried on the back of a colossal turtle. Those familiar with the Discworld series will have seen this concept used in media before. It’s possible that a huge Terapogos will be similar to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Titan Pokémon and will be part of a climactic boss fight. It’s also possible that Terapogos is tied into the backstory of Arven, as it could be the mysterious giant that attacked his Mabosstiff. There are even theories that it’s linked to the Great Crater of Paldea and its mysterious phenomena.

Fans won’t learn more about Terapogos for a while, as The Indigo Disk isn’t set to launch until winter 2023. There is still time for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet to drop hints about this mysterious new Legendary Pokémon, as the first expansion for the game, The Teal Mask, will be released in fall 2023. The shadow of this colossal beast may linger over the new storyline, as well as the entire history of the Paldea region.