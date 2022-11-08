Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first Tera Raid Battle Events will feature Eevee and the “mightiest” Charizard yet

One of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new features is the concept of Tera Raids. These encounters are similar to Sword and Shield’s Gigantamax Raids, where trainers team up to take on single soup-up Pokémon. In this case, it’s a Terastallized Pokémon with a typing it doesn’t usually have. While there will be plenty of these encounters across the game, we’ll also be treated to special events that highlight specific species. First up are Eevee and Charizard.

According to the Scarlet and Violet website, the Eevee Spotlight will begin just under a week after the games’ release. It will run from Thursday, November 24, to Sunday, November 27. Eevee will appear more frequently within that window, rocking various Tera Types like Grass, Fire, and Water. Terastallizing can tack on any type in the game, so it’s not clear if we’ll see Tera Type Eevees for nonexistent evolutions, such as Dragon.

Speaking of which, the second Tera Raid spotlight will be on Charizard, running from Thursday, December 1 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT to Sunday, December 4 at the same hour. According to the announcement, Charizard doesn’t normally appear in the Paldea region, so this will be an extra special event. Additionally, these encounters will be Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are much harder than regular ones. In this case, the event will feature an “unrivaled” Charizard that grants players the “Mightiest Mark” title upon winning the fight. This Charizard has the Dragon Tera Type, making it extra powerful. Charizard has seen more special forms across the series than any other Pokémon, but only Mega Charizard X is actually a Dragon type. It certainly sounds like an epic battle — one worthy of the best Fire-type Pokémon.

There’s a lot to be excited about with the ninth generation of Pokémon, and it’s coming soon. Scarlet and Violet’s release date is Friday, November 18 on Nintendo Switch.