How do Tera Raids work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are just around several corners now, bringing with them a brand new region, intertwining storylines, and some intriguing new mechanics. One such addition is Tera Raid battles, intense four-on-one battles against powerful Terastallized Pokemon. Here’s what you need to know about them.

What are Tera Raid battles, and how do they work?

Tera Raids are battles against powerful Terastillized Pokemon. Players team up with up to three other trainers in order to take down their prey and weaken it enough to catch it. With five Pokemon on the field, the usual turn-based gameplay runs the risk of getting stale fast, so Tera Raids allow players to attack and heal with their own timing, without having to wait for their allies to act first. The key to success is to cooperate and coordinate with your teammates in order to whittle down the opposing Tera Pokemon.

Why fight Tera Raid battles?

For any self-respecting Pokemon trainer, the satisfaction of a challenge overcome is usually reward enough, but Tera Raids can also offer other benefits. Pokemon don’t always retain the same type when they Terastillize, sometimes shifting into different types altogether. For example, a Pikachu with the appropriate Tera type will Terastillize into a flying type rather than its usual electric type. Players are more likely to encounter Pokemon with rare or unusual Tera types in Tera Raids, so getting the opportunity to catch one can give you an edge in future battles. For example, managing to nab a Pokemon with a Tera type that nullifies several of its usual disadvantages can prove the difference between victory and defeat.