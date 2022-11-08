How do Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You can expect to encounter dozens of Tera Raid Battles while exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These raid battles will have you fighting against unique Pokémon with different Tera forms, giving you access and adding them to your party. However, there’s also the chance to encounter Black Crystal Tera Raid battles, and these encounters will be slightly different than the traditional ones. Here’s what you need to know about how Black Crystal Tera Raid battles work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What are Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

A Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle will consist of a more powerful Pokémon encounter than the standard ones. These will also feature Pokémon that are only available for a limited time. For example, the first Black Crystal raid battle will be happening from December 1 to 4 and December 15 to 18, featuring Charizard. Normally, the standard form, Charmander, cannot be acquired in the Paldea region, but by defeating it in this raid battle, you can add Charizard to your collection and make it a standard in your team.

The Pokémon featured in these Black Crystal raid battles do not have to be from the Paldea region, as seen with the confirmation of Charizard appearing in these raids. However, the only way to unlock the Black Crystal encounter is by completing a particular game objective, which will be available in the postgame. Therefore, those who want to prepare for the arrival of Charizard will need to work their way through the game and reach the end for the ability to challenge it.

We can expect more Black Crystal raid battles to be announced throughout Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s lifetime.