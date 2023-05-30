Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Fans Celebrate HOME Connectivity Update

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are now compatible with Pokémon Home, and fans have taken to social media to show off the teams they’ve brought over to the Paldea region. This follows a period of uncertainty as Pokémon Home’s Gen IX compatibility saw several delays, with fans impatiently waiting for their chance to be reunited with their old pals.

Pokémon Home allows creatures to be traded across console generations, as players can digitize their Pokémon and transfer them to a mobile app. The Pokémon Company doesn’t allow the new games to be compatible straight away, partly to give fans a chance to play with the new exclusive Pokémon but also to give them the opportunity to iron out any bugs with the app ahead of launch.

Related: Pokemon Home Announces Release Date Change for Scarlet & Violet Compatibility

Fans Can Finally Bring Their Old Friends To Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Through Home

The updates that allow compatibility between Pokémon Home and the Gen IX games are finally live, and fans rushed to the official Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Reddit page to share their updates with the world. A user named reverse_typewriter showed off their Gen IV Legendary Pokémon collection, both available on the Nintendo Switch as part of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

This wasn’t the only update by reverse_typewriter, as they also showed off the Roaming form of Gimmighoul. Normally, these can only be collected on the overworld, while the Chest form is encountered in battle. The Roaming form is exclusive to Pokémon Go but can now be added to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet through Pokémon Home.

Pokémon that once roamed the ancient world have been brought to the future, as Pokémon Home allows Hisuian forms from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to be sent to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. A Reddit user named McJackNit showed a picture of Hisuian Pokémon relaxing in the Paldea region after being extinct for a long time.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Fans Beg For Specific Features To Be Added With DLC

Now that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have been out for a while, the competitive scene has had time to adjust to this generation’s new mechanics and Pokémon. The competitive element will now get a shot in the arm, thanks to all of the new Pokémon arriving in Gen IX, but that’s not going to be the main factor for many players, who are just happy to take their old friends on a new journey.