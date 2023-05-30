All Transferrable Pokémon From HOME to Scarlet & Violet

The Pokémon HOME update that connects to the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games is now available. This allows players to transfer multiple Pokémon from this system to their Pokémon HOME account and bring over a handful of others from previous games.

Not every Pokémon can appear in Scarlet & Violet. The Pokémon that can make their way over are limited, but there is a good amount of time, and you can be sure to bring some of your favorites from Scarlet & Violet that you’ve captured. Here’s what you need to know about all Transferrable Pokémon that can go between HOME and Scarlet & Violet.

Every Pokemon That Can Be Transferred From HOME to Scarlet & Violet

It’s important to keep track of all the Pokémon that you can bring over from Pokémon HOME to Scarlet & Violet. The update that allows for this has been highly anticipated, and it’s been one many fans have been waiting for since the launch of Scarlet & Violet in November 2022.

Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/sL5v6mSqgT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 18, 2023

Now that the update is here, we can bring over some of our most anticipated favorite Pokémon and have them travel with us in the Paldea region. Many of these Pokémon are ones that have already appeared in seven-star raids, and a good amount of them are legendary Pokémon that have appeared in previous versions. A good number of these Pokémon are the Hisuian exclusive that appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We have a feeling this entire list will continue to grow as more seven-star raids appear in Scarlet & Violet. For now, this is the complete list of all Pokémon you can transfer between HOME and Scarlet & Violet.