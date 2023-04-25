Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Player Devastated After Hilarious Master Ball Fail

One Pokémon Scarlet & Violet fan has shared their dismay online about losing out on a precious Master Ball, thanks to the actions of a family member. The loss of a Master Ball is incredibly annoying, as the player is usually only given one during a regular run-through of a Pokémon game, and it might be the most valuable item outside of the Shiny Charm.

The Master Ball is the only Poké Ball with a guaranteed 100% catch rate. This means that even the mighty god of all Pokémon, Arceus, can be tamed with a single throw. For this reason, most trainers save their single Master Ball for a Legendary Pokémon, as these can be notoriously difficult to catch. Some trainers save their Master Ball for a Shiny Pokémon, as these are incredibly rare, and they don’t want to miss out on the chance of letting such an elusive Pokémon give them the slip.

One Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Player Dropped The Master Ball

The Master Ball is available in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but one player lost out on their chance to use it on something special. A user on the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Reddit page named Crenomian shared an image of their game, depicting a Buizel captured using a Master Ball, resulting from their kid playing the game. This meant that a junk Pokémon that can be found all over the Paldea region was the target of one of the rarest Poké Balls in the series.

Fans on Reddit were quick to console Crenomian, pointing out that many players leave their Master Ball unused. They just use the regular method to catch a Legendary Pokémon and never encounter any Shiny Pokémon. This resembles how many RPG players treat their most powerful restorative items, like the Megalixirs in the Final Fantasy series. They keep getting pushed back until they’re needed but go unused, as players are scared to use them now, in case they’re needed later.

Ultimately, the loss of a Master Ball isn’t the end of the world, as the modern Pokémon games generally give the player multiple opportunities to catch Legendary Pokémon. It’s also possible to save scum and repeat the attempt as often as you like. If you miss out on a Shiny Pokémon due to losing a Master Ball, however, then that would be upsetting, especially if it’s a Shiny Legendary Pokémon.