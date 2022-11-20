How to get the Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Master Ball is the ultimate tool for catching any Pokémon you want in a game. You are given just one to have as a fallback plan for any creature that is giving you trouble. From the mightiest legendary to the most pathetic Magikarp, the Master Ball will catch whatever wild Pokémon you throw it at without fail, regardless if it is at full health or damaged. Here is how you can get your hands on a Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to earn the Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is really simple and straightforward. All you need to do is complete the main quests of the game. This includes defeating the Elite Four and becoming Champion, defeating all of the Titan Pokémon, and taking down all of the Team Star camps around the Paldea region. After you have done this and watched the credits, you will get a call from Director Clavell, who will tell you to come to see him. Visit him, and he will give you the Master Ball for all of your hard work.

Admittedly, getting the Master Ball after you have completed Pokémon Scarlet or Violet feels a little off since you might want to call it quits at that point. Regardless, you have one free shot at catching whatever Pokémon you want whenever you decide to use it. We recommend using it on a shiny or legendary that you don’t want to have to fight with, but the choice is yours at the end of the day. You might even want to save it for any potential Pokémon that arrive in DLC in the future.