Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Players Send Out PSA For Ditto Terra Raids

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are always hunting for rare and powerful creatures to add to their collections. One of the most sought-after species is Ditto, a shape-shifting Pokémon that can transform into any other creature it encounters.

Ditto Terra Raids have become popular for trainers to catch these elusive creatures. Still, some players have found a way to make the process a little easier. Players have recently started using Magikarp with only the move “Slap” in Ditto Raids to cheese the event.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Best Inteleon Tera Raid Counters

Scarlet & Violet Players Beg You To Use Magikarp to Host Ditto Raids

Image via The Pokémon Company

This strategy involves hosting a Ditto Terra Raid with a Magikarp, which has no useful moves, as the lead Pokémon. When Ditto transforms into Magikarp, it is left with only the “Slap” move, which does little to no damage. This makes it much easier for trainers to defeat and catch Ditto without much trouble. The news has spread quickly among the Pokémon community, with some players expressing frustration that the strategy takes away from the game’s challenge. However, others see it as a clever way to make catching Ditto more accessible to players who might not have the most powerful creatures in their collection.

One Reddit user posted a PSA urging players who host Ditto Terra Raids to use a useless Pokémon like Magikarp, saying, “Please, for the love of god, if you’re hosting, just use a useless Pokémon with no useful moves like Magikarp.” The Reddit community is worried this PSA isn’t reaching enough people. Or perhaps players are just blatantly ignoring it just for a laugh.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Best Ditto Tera Raid Counters

While some players may see this strategy as a shortcut, others see it as a fun and creative way to make catching Ditto easier. As with any game, there will always be different opinions on the best way to play, and it’s up to each trainer to decide how they want to approach the challenge.