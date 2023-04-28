Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Best Inteleon Tera Raid Counters

The seven-star Raids appear every so often in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, proving to be some of the best ways to earn the high-end loot of the game, and provide worthwhile Pokémon. The latest raids to appear starting on April 27, 2023, feature Inteleon.

This Pokémon initially appeared as the final evolution for Sobble, a starter Water-type Pokémon from the Pokémon Sword & Shield series. Completing this raid and catching Inteleon is the only way to add it to your roster, which means you’ll want some of the best tactics to bring it down. Here’s what you need to know about the best Inteleon Tera Raid Counters in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Beat Inteleon Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet

Image via the Pokémon Company

It’s important to note these limited-time seven-star raids featuring Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will only appear from April 28, 2023, to April 30, 2023, and then from May 5, 2023, to May 7, 2023.

During these raids, Inteleon will be considered a Tera Ice-type Pokémon rather than its standard Water-type. You’ll primarily want to focus on any Ice-type weaknesses and prepare for Ice-type attacks, but Inteleon will also have access ot several Water-type moves to make it that much more challenging for you.

These are all the attacks that Inteleon will use against you in these Tera Raids.

Blizzard (Ice-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Mist (Ice-type)

Snipe Shot (Water-type)

Snowscape (Ice-type)

Tearful Look (Normal-type)

The Best Pokémon Counters to Inteleon in Scarlet & Violet

There are a handful of good choices you can choose to go with when trying to take down Inteleon for this raid. Our preferred options include Quaquaval, Kingambit, Slither Wing, Copperajah, and Gallade.

Quaquaval, a Water and Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s a starting Pokémon from the Scarlet & Violet franchise and the perfect option to take down Inteleon. We do recommend making it a Fighting-type Tera type for this encounter. Some of the best moves to give Quaquaval will be Low Sweep, Close Combat, Bulk Up, Reversal, or Aqua Step.

Next, we have Kingambit, a Steel and Dark-type Pokémon. Another excellent choice that can withstand Inteleon’s multiple Dark, Ice, and Water-type attacks in Scarlet & Violet. We’d recommend you make this a Steel Tera Type for this encounter, with the attacks Low Kick, Low Sweep, Brick Break, Focus Blast, Reversal, Quick Guard, or Sucker Punch.

The next helpful option is Slither Wing, a Bug and Fighting-type species. You want to make sure it’s a Fighting Tera Type. Although it doesn’t have the best Defense, it makes up with its heavy attack, capable of seriously damaging a Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet. The best moves to teach Slither Wing are going to be Superpower, Bulk Up, Low Sweep, Brick Break, Body Press, or Heat Wave.

Copperajah is another solid option that some of our partners used during the battle against Inteleon while playing Scarlet & Violet. This Pokémon was a Steel Tera Type. It was a solid choice that was useful. Like Slither Wing, it doesn’t have the best Defense power, but it makes up for it with a heavy Attack power. The best attacks to teach it include Revenge, Brick Break, Superpower, Rock Smash, and Rock Slide.

The final Pokémon we recommend using is Gallade, a Psychic and Fighting-type species. The standard Gallade will be a suitable option, capable of unleashing a massive amount of attack power against Inteleon in Scarlet & Violet. The best attacks to teach it will be Low Sweep, Brick Break, Fire Punch, Bulk Up, Aura Sphere, and Close Combat.

Any of these choices will be extremely useful in your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid against Inteleon. It all comes down to your team working together and having solid communication with everyone to stay on your toes and take down this fearsome Pokémon.