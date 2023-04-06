Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Best Ditto Tera Raid Counters

Ditto will be making an appearance for a limited time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a five-star Tera Raid battle. You’ll have the chance to go against this deadly opponent, and there’s a good chance that the Ditto you catch from these battles has at least five perfect IVs.

For any player looking for a perfect Ditto to use for breeding Pokémon, this is a prime opportunity to add this Pokémon to your collection. You’ll want to bring a suitable team to bring it down. Here’s what you need to know about the best Pokémon to counter the Ditto Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to beat Ditto Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, unlike the other Pokémon featuring in the Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids, Ditto can be any Tera Type, which means you’ll need to swap around your team based on the Tera Type you face against. Depending on the Ditto you’re about to face, the same team won’t always be the best one, so you’ll want to remain flexible. Ditto will appear in these Tera Raids from April 7, 2023, at 8 PM ET to April 9, 2023, alongside Samurott.

However, because it is a Ditto, the only thing it’s going to know how to use is the “Transform” move. It will become one of your team’s Pokémon, copying its stats, abilities, and moves. You’ll want to choose a Pokémon you’d like to go against and hope it chooses it to fight against your team. Ditto exclusively transforms into the Raid Host’s Pokémon.

Best Pokémon counters to Ditto Tera Raids

As the Raid Host, some of the best Pokémon you’ll want to pick to go against are Pokémon that can do little to no damage to your team. These include using a Magikarp, another Ditto, Shroodle, Lechonk, Tarountula, or Wiglett. Again, make sure you are the Raid Host for Ditto to transform into your Pokémon.

One of the best choices you can make is for your Pokémon to be a Magikarp at level one. This will be an extremely clean battle as the only move it should know is Splash, and any Electric or Grass-type moves can easily take it out. It shouldn’t put up much of a fight, either.

The next option you can go with is a level one Ditto. Similar to the Tera Raid Ditto, the only move it will know is Transform, meaning it’ll constantly be using it against other Pokémon in the battle. However, at level one, it shouldn’t last too long when battling your allies.

The next option you can go with is Shroodle, a Poison and Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Psychic or Ground-type moves, but it takes normal damage from nearly everything except Grass, Poison, Bug, or Fairy-type attacks. At level one, you shouldn’t expect too much of a fight.

Our next recommendation is level one Lechonk, a Normal-type Pokémon. As a Normal-type, Lechonk will be weak against Fighting-type attacks, making it an easy target for your opponents to take out, especially when it’s going into this battle at level one. However, it should normally take damage to everything else except for Ghost-type moves.

Another option is Tarountula, a Bug-type Pokémon you can find in the South Province (Area One) region of Scarlet & Violet. It’s a common Pokémon you can find and bring at a level for this encounter, and it’ll be weak against Fire, Flying, or Rock-type moves, giving your allies plenty of options to pick to make short work of this Pokémon.

The final choice is going to be Wiglett, a Water-type Pokémon. A low-level Wiglett shouldn’t be too much effort for your team to take out, and there are several options you can choose to counter against it, similar to Magikarp, where you can use Electric or Grass-type moves to defeat it.

After defeating Ditto during the Tera Raid battle, all players can catch this Pokémon. It is guaranteed that this Ditto will have at least five perfect IVs, but some players might even be lucky enough to get six, making it an ideal Ditto to use for breeding.