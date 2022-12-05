The 10 best and funniest glitches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have garnered quite a reputation after just a few weeks on the market. A lot of that has to do with Gen 9’s high number of glitches, but at least a lot of them are turning out to be really funny. We’ve gathered ten great ones here, so have a laugh as you scroll down!

Busted Bike

This is one of the first Scarlet and Violet glitches that many of us saw, in which getting on a bike goes horribly wrong for the trainer. @jjgalang has a whole thread of beauties like this.

a thread of my favorite pokemon scarlet violet hardware performance glitches starting with this one 😀 pic.twitter.com/BYaGoKe8J6 — Jj era 🐈‍⬛ (@jjgaIang) November 18, 2022

Face/Off

@TropiGinger doesn’t need a video to show off their silly glitch. Their “face fell off” upon starting their adventure in Paldea, resulting in this zombie look. What’s extra funny is that you can actually see the pieces of their face trailing off into the sky from certain angles.

Fuecoco Drowns

Thanks to being able to sneak up and throw Pokéballs from a distance, trainers in Paldea can confront swimming Pokemon without the need for a fishing rod. For @GenerousScales, this resulted in their Fuecoco falling right into a pond. That’s dangerous for Fire types!

Ghost Face

Oh yeah, we’ve got more than one flying face happening here. When @Toxiplicity_ started a battle in front of the academy, a student’s freaky detached face suddenly glided across the screen. The walking animation is really upsetting when there’s no full body attached to it.

Guard Dog

Here’s another one you can enjoy just from a still image. Apparently @AOKCraig had a Dachsbun sitting in the middle of multiple Tera Raids. It must be a really good guard dog for all those Tera Pokémon!

experienced the most hilarious tera raid glitch earlier – a Dachsbun just chillin' in the middle of the battle arena!! it was there for multiple raids too 🤣🤣#ScarletViolet #PokemonViolet #TeraRaid pic.twitter.com/3rU4K4CPRU — C r a i g 🌦️ (@AOKCraig) December 3, 2022

Psyduck Just Can’t

Every Pokémon has their own set of animations, but sometimes they’re hilarious in a certain context. In this case, Psyduck couldn’t get out of the water, so its usual head grab looks like a massive sigh of defeat. @OoCPokemon is a whole account dedicated to this sort of thing.

bro couldn't get up the cliff LMAOOOO 😭 pic.twitter.com/wPKS0mvOp2 — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) December 4, 2022

Over the Falls

There sure is a lot of trouble around water in Scarlet and Violet. @adlanarv was aiming for a Dratini, but glitching under the surface instead sent them straight down the nearby waterfall, like a daredevil going over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

Sunny Day

Normally when a Pokémon uses Sunny Day, it brightens up the battlefield and strengthens Fire-type moves for a bit. In @clau_pura‘s case, they were blinded by a literal sunny day upon exiting the sandwich shop and unable to adjust to the brightness.

Who’s the Trainer Here?

Somehow @Aubsol switched positions with her Armarouge in the middle of battling a Chest-form Gimmighoul. We all need to watch our backs if Pokémon are starting to rebel like this.

Armarouge decided to send me to battle and got tired of my shit so she blasted us both#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonViolet #PokemonScarlet #pokemonglitch pic.twitter.com/GxyI4xJ58d — Aubrey 🧪🔬 (@Aubsol) December 2, 2022

Wooper Death Celebration

Finally, we have this hilariously morbid glitch from @Sioteru_. The Legendary Pokémon Chien-Pao, aka “sausage cat” slips over the edge of a cliff, right as Wooper decides to jump in excitement. It really does look like the little ‘mon is celebrating its teammate’s fall.