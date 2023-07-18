Pokemon Sleep Players Cuddle Up & Share Favorite Snuggly Experiences

Pokemon Sleep has gracefully landed in some players’ hands over the past week as beta tests have rolled out with the game becoming available in select countries ahead of the US launch – which we hope to see in the coming days. With that being said, those who are playing it now have shared their thoughts on the game thus far.

While Pokemon Go gets people outdoors and active, the Pokemon Sleep app is being used to track sleep patterns. Players are already saying positive things about the game as it is helping and supporting them to get better sleep. Both of these mobile games have great features to assist people in having a healthier lifestyle. Over in the Pokemon Reddit community, players are sharing their experiences with how Pokemon Sleep is going for them so far.

Players Share What Their Sleeping Experience Was Like With Pokemon Sleep

In the post on the Pokemon subreddit, Silicomb explains their thoughts on the game so far, first noting that the app allows players to set a bedtime for themselves, which then will trigger Pokemon Sleep to send a notification half an hour beforehand so players can begin getting ready for bed. The fan added that they missed their bedtime, but it didn’t seem to mess up anything in their game other than the missed opportunity for extra rewards the following morning.

The early access player then goes on to explain that the phone being used for Pokemon Sleep will need to be plugged in during the night and, as advertised, placed face down beside the pillow for it to track movements. They noted that the screen would go dark, so the display wasn’t on the whole time. Players can also set an alarm for when they want to wake up the next morning to benefit their sleep cycle.

Finally, they added that on the first morning of using the app, it would continue with tutorials to explain everything more in-depth. Some players then expressed concerns about the batteries in their phones not charging well and their devices becoming very warm while using Pokemon Sleep, with another user suggesting that these things could be fixed later on after launch.

Players overall are expressing how it is helping with their sleep schedules, and they are excited to keep using it. Another thing to keep in mind is the Pokemon Go Plus+ device will be launching later this week, which should help players not need to worry about leaving their phones running all night, but instead use the cute Pokeball button.