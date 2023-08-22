Pokemon SV DLC Features New Tea-Themed ‘Mon (Unrelated To The Other Tea-Themed Mons)

The Pokemon Company has revealed Poltchageist, a brand-new tea-themed Pokemon unrelated to the other tea-themed Pokemon introduced in Sword & Shield. This is because Polchageist is based on Matcha Tea, unlike Sinistea, which is inspired by the teas enjoyed in the United Kingdom, as the Galar region is based on there.

Sinistea and Polteageist are two Ghost-type Pokemon introduced in Gen 8, the former being a liquid-like spirit in a cup, and the latter is a similar ghost in a teapot. They might seem like adorable tea-themed ghosts, but they have very upsetting Pokedex entries, as drinking them can potentially kill you due to draining the life force of humans with their touch.

Polchageist Is A New Matcha Tea Pokemon Coming In The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The new tea-themed Pokemon isn’t quite as deadly as the Sinistea line. A new video on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel has revealed Polchageist, a new Grass/Ghost-type that will be introduced in the upcoming The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The official Pokemon website now features a page for Poltchageist. According to its bio, Polchageist is unrelated to Sinistea, as fans believed it could be a region-specific evolution for the line. There are definite similarities between the two, as the website confirms a connection between the swirl patterns on both Pokemon lines, but in Poltchageist’s case, it’s their strong point rather than a weak point.

Poltchageist will feature a brand-new Ability that works in 2v2 battles. This Ability is called Hospitality, and when Polchageist is summoned in battle, it heals some of its ally’s hit points. According to the website, Poltchageist can drain life force (like Sinistea and Polteageist), but it’s also a helpful Pokemon that fixes things around the home.

Poltchageist might not be directly connected to Sinistea, but that’s fine, as there is plenty of room for more tea-themed Pokemon. Now that there are over one thousand Pokemon, there will be a lot of bleed between designs, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see more similar food and drink Pokemon arriving.