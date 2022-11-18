How to hatch eggs fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hatching eggs in the Pokémon series has been one of the better ways for players to secure Pokémon that know particular moves. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no different, although acquiring an egg is far easier and more streamlined than previous methods throughout the series. Hatching an egg can take quite a bit of time, and Pokémon players have perfected the best way to hatch eggs throughout the series. What is the best way to hatch eggs fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

What’s the best method to hatch eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hatching eggs has become an art form for the Pokémon Community. There was some debate leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet if Flame Body, an ability specific Fire-type Pokémon could learn, would benefit this process. In previous iterations, this was true, where Flame Body would halve the number of cycles it takes for a Pokémon egg to hatch. Some players debated if this was true.

It looks like this is not the case, and Flame Body will be essential for players who want to hatch eggs quickly. We recommend tracking down a Fire-type Pokémon with this ability and ensuring they’re in your party while hatching an egg, regardless of whether the Pokémon has fainted. You can then travel around the Paldea region with Pokémon eggs, taking much less time to have them hatch. It’s a good way to optimize your team throughout the journey or for those looking to create a competitive Pokémon team.

Tracking down the Pokémon with the Flame Body will be more difficult in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, we don’t want this to disinterest anyone hoping to hatch eggs, as this can be lengthy.