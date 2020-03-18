Pokémon Sword and Shield update 1.1.1 fixes crashes due to maliciously crafted Pokémon trades

Nintendo has released new updates for Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon Home. The latest mainline Pokémon games were released last year for Nintendo Switch, while Home is a cloud application that allows users to carry their Pokémon whichever the device they choose to play on.

Pokémon Sword and Shield have been updated to version 1.1.1, and by the official changelog, this patch has “fixed several issues to improve gameplay experience.” From users’ reports, however, we learn that this update was designed to fix “the crashing caused by ‘maliciously crafted’ Pokémon trades.”

Pokémon Home has also been updated to version 1.0.1, but we don’t have reports and specific details about what has been changed with this patch.

Nintendo has provided an official changelog where it only states to have “fixed several issues to improve the gameplay experience.” Still, there’s a chance this update is aiming to incorporate changes done with the latest version of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Home had already been updated on March 6 to fix a Pokédex completion glitch and is being carefully monitored as it includes a monthly subscription plan on top of a free tier.

The latest game in the franchise, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, has achieved excellent commercial performance despite not being a mainline title. Longtime fans, however, are awaiting the first Sword and Shield expansion to be released in June.