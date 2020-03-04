Pokémon Home to fix Pokédex completion glitch on March 6

The Pokémon Company is applying a server maintenance to Pokémon Home on March 6, 2020.

The maintenance is set to fix a Pokédex glitching issue that more advanced players have recently discovered.

The glitch prevents the Pokémon Home app from granting a Magearna to those players who have already completed their Pokédex.

The error is not registering the completion properly, and will be fixed as part of the maintenance which will take place on March 6, from 01:30 UTC to 08:00 UTC.

After this timeframe, when the app will be down, players will be awarded not only their Magearna if they completed their Pokédex before February 14, but also an Original Color Magearna, that will be shipped to their Gift Box.

The app, which offers both free and paid services, has been welcomed strongly by the Pokémon community, with more than 1 million users in its first week.

Pokémon Home allows players to have all of their Pokémon in one single digital space, throughout multiple games from the popular franchise, and is now available on iOS and Android mobile devices, and Nintendo Switch.