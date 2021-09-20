What is the exact release time of Pokémon Unite on mobile?

Pokémon Unite is all set to arrive on mobile devices this week after a successful launch on Nintendo in July 2021. It is a Pokémon-based MOBA game in which trainers can choose their own Pokémon and defeat the opponents. Players then have to collect the Aeos energy dropped by opposing Pokémon and deposit it into one of the goal zones to score points and secure a win.

The unique concept that Pokémon Unite offers attracts players the most, which is evident from the fact that the game has already surpassed 9 Million downloads on Nintendo. If you are a Pokémon fan and waiting to get your hands on it on your Android or iOS device, here’s the exact time at which Pokémon Unite will be released.

Pokémon Unite Release Date and Time

Pokémon Unite will release on September 22 at 12:00 AM PT globally on all mobile devices. The servers will be taken down for maintenance to prepare the game for its mobile launch on September 21 from 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM PT. Players will be able to download the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be in maintenance on September 21 from 2:00PM to 12:00AM PT. During this time, the game will not be playable while we make adjustments and prepare for the mobile launch.



We appreciate your patience and understanding! pic.twitter.com/RLDXmpQp6y — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 17, 2021

In addition to this, the pre-registered players can log in to the game to claim their Pikachu Unite license and Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu for free. Players who already have the license will receive Aeos coins instead. Apart from this, players who have the Zeraora Unite license in the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Unite will be able to use Zeraora in the mobile version when it launches.