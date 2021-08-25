Pokémon Unite mobile crosses 2.5 million pre-registrations

The Pokémon Company started pre-registrations for Pokémon Unite on Android and iOS devices about a week ago. The game will be releasing on September 22, and players can pre-register for it on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Pokémon Company has several gifts for the pre-registered users, including 1,000 Aeos Ticket, Pikachu Unite license, and Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu that unlock on reaching different pre-registration thresholds.

The game crossed 1 million pre-registrations on August 24, unlocking the 1,000 Aeos Ticket reward, and within the next day, the 2.5 million milestone has also been crossed, clearly indicating the huge hype among the mobile players. It means that all the pre-registered players will get a Pikachu Unite license as a reward. It will be interesting to see how much time will it take for Pokémon Unite to reach the next milestone of five million pre-registrations.

We just reached a new pre-register reward milestone, surpassing over 2.5 million pre-registrations! The Pikachu Unite license has been unlocked!



Keep at it, Trainers! We're most of the way there!



Read up on the details ➡️https://t.co/GwGWwDMHmX pic.twitter.com/rnUX6wSIfW — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 25, 2021

Pokémon Unite is a Pokémon-based MOBA game in which trainers can choose their own Pokémon and defeat the opponents. Players then have to collect the Aeos energy dropped by opposing Pokémon and deposit it into one of the goal zones to score points and secure a win. You can have a look at the official announcement video of Pokémon Unite’s launch on mobile devices below: