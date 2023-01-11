Pokémon’s Poké Ball replica merch line has added the pretty-in-pink Love Ball to the lineup

Pokémon fans around the world can now own the most romantic Poké Ball of them all, as an official replica of the Love Ball can now be purchased online. This version of the Love Ball is intended to sit in a display case and shouldn’t actually be tossed at anyone. After all, it’s made from hard plastic and metal, so don’t try to use it on any prospective romantic partners in real life — we’d recommend wooing them with your wit instead.

As one of the Poké Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Love Ball increases the player’s chance of catching a wild Pokémon, if the Pokémon that they’re using is of the opposite gender. The Love Ball’s design reflects its romantic nature, as it’s bright pink and has a white heart pattern on the top half of the ball.

The Wand Company and The Pokémon Company have already produced several high-quality die-cast Poké Ball replicas in the past, and a new design has joined the lineup. According to Gamespot, the Love Ball is the first of four new Poké Ball designs that will be released in 2023. The Love Ball can be purchased now on the official Pokémon Center website for $99. The other three Poké Ball designs that are coming in 2023 are the Dive Ball, Net Ball, and Luxury Ball.

Like the other Poké Ball replicas produced by The Wand Company, the Love Ball is intended to be displayed on a shelf and not used as a toy. For this reason, the Love Ball cannot be opened, but it does have a light-up feature and a proximity sensor, which would make it the perfect gift for a Pokémon fan. The only downside to it being unopenable is that it can’t be used as a case for holding a wedding ring, as the Love Ball would be the perfect way to pop the question to a Pokémon lover.