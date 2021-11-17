Gaming Gift Guide: The best gifts for Nintendo fans in 2021

The Holiday season is suddenly upon us, and while many of us will not be able to spend it with the ones we love this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t show your love through a special gift or two this season. Here are 10 great gift ideas: two Christmas themed gifts, and eight general gifts that would make a perfect holiday gift for any of the Nintendo fans in your life.

Image via RegisBox

This adorable buildable Animal Crossing villagers are the perfect unique gift for an Animal Crossing fan. There are 30 villagers to choose from, and you can buy each one separately.

Image via Nintendo

These sell out fast, but keep checking back for restocks! Any Animal Crossing fan would love to get their hands on these cards this holiday season, as they just released in early November. The cards are fun to collect, and are also interactive with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Image via ChinookCrafts

Bring Kirby from the screen to a Christmas tree with this adorable fan-made Christmas ornament. The ornament depicts Kirby in a Santa hat, sitting in the snow. The same shop also offers some other Nintendo Christmas ornaments too.

Images via Peteandjjgaming

With the fall release of Metroid Dread, there has been a huge influx of love for the one and only Samus Aran. This awesome collector’s display lights up, and looks like it came right out of the game. The LED lighting runs on batteries.

Images via Nintendo

Sometimes the best gift to get someone is the gift the keeps on giving: a gift card! Nintendo eShop gift cards at small values make great smaller gifts or stocking stuffers, and at bigger values can be the main event. Get digital codes online, or physical cards in stores in values from $5 to $99 USD.

Images via Game Freak

The newest Pokémon game on the market is the Sinnoh remakes: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This is the perfect gift for a Pokémon fan who owns a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite. The game is a remake of the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games from 2006.

Brilliant Diamond version | Shining Pearl version

Image via GeekStore

This official Pokémon ugly sweater is also a perfect gift for a Pokémon fan. Featuring the iconic Pikachu in a Santa hat, Bulbasaur in a striped hat, Charmander in a winter hat and Squirtle in a set of earmuffs.

Image via FanMerchStore

For the Mario and Donkey Kong fans out there, this figure collection is great both for kids who want to use them as toys, or adults who want collectable figures to display. One of our writers owns the top set, and highly recommends them.

Image via silkplants

Here’s a way to protect some cold feet, in more way than one. These adorable fan-made socks feature Princess Peach in her wedding dress. Perfect for a smaller gift or a stocking stuffer.

Image via Nyvane

Image via Nyvane

Can’t decide on a specific series for your gift? Unsure what your giftee truly wants, but know they love Nintendo? You can’t go wrong with this Super Smash Bros. mug. It features characters from all of Nintendo’s flagship series, and even some of the smaller ones.