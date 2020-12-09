Be sure to redeem these pre-season rewards for Cod: Black Ops Cold War before Dec. 15

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has released an update on December 8, 2020, making the game ready for the arrival of biggest season update of Call of Duty franchise. The game is rewarding players with Free Preseason bundles for updating it to the latest version.

The latest update majorly focuses on the bugs and gameplay improvements, and you can expect more of them in the next update that will be available on December 15 for Black Ops Cold War and December 16 for Warzone.

How to claim free Preseason Bundles

Login into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War before December 15th.

You will be prompted to receive your Preseason Bundle Rewards.

Just click on the Confirm button, and you will receive the bundles.

Items you will be getting in the bundles

“Field Research” Bundle

1 Epic Operator Skin (Park)

1 Epic SMG Weapon Blueprint

1 Epic Reticle

1 Epic Calling Card

1 Rare Weapon Charm

“Certified” Bundle