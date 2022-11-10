Primeape gets even angrier when it evolves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just around the corner, some Poké-fans have allegedly received a rom of Pokémon Scarlet and are uploading data leaks as quickly as they can. Now, fans are seeing brand new Pokémon and evolutions that have yet to see the light of day, until now. One such new evolution coming in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Primeape’s, and it’s ferocious.

Primeape’s new evolution, Annihilape

With hair that appears inspired by Dragon Ball Z and a beard to shame Thor, Primeape’s new evolution is into a creature called Annihilape. It’s big, muscular, and surprisingly hairy, which could explain its frustrations. Within the image, no additional information is offered thanks to both its rarity and the relatively new entry of this Pokémon title. While it’s clear that Annihilape evolves from Primeape, whether it’s based on level or materials is currently unclear.

Primeape’s bracelets and anklets are still clearly seen on Annihilape. It’s likely that this will be the final evolution of the pig monkey Pokémon, Mankey, as this would be the third evolutionary tier of the creature. Further, its likely that it at least maintains its primary type of Fighting, although its plausible that another type is added for its final evolutionary tier. Mankey evolves into Primeape at level 28, and the appearance of Annihilape (and name) imply that there simply is nowhere else for this fighter to ascend to.

It’s vital for users to know, when dealing with leaks, that the authenticity of the data showed is next to impossible to verify. Unless a developer or publisher comes out and authenticates large swaths of data, the only thing for consumers to do to ensure the leaks are factual is to wait for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to release. No matter how well-made the image appears, its always possible its simply an attempt to dupe starving fans.