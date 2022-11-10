Take a bite of this weird sushi-inspired Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks

As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come ever-closer to release, the number of Poké-fans that have started leaking images and data on the upcoming title seem to be increasing by the hour. Apparently brought about by a leaked rom of Pokémon Scarlet, the internet is ablaze with leaks of new mechanics, vistas, gyms, and of course new Pokémon. Including one that looks like nigiri, a type of sushi.

Introducing Tatsugiri, the sushi Pokémon

If you’ve ever wanted to eat your Pokémon, now you’ll have an excuse with the new Pokémon Tatsugiri which was inspired by nigiri. This nigiri, however, seems to fight back instead of willingly being eaten, thanks to it being alive. Outlined in the leak as a Mimicry Pokémon, seemingly taken from the front of a Pokédex article, the leak states that the Tatsugiri comes in multiple colors and forms. If that means California roll Pokémon, we may have a new favorite.

This newly leaked Pokémon may be the most outlandish yet, stepping just a bit further into the realm of absurdity than Dachsbun and Flamigo could hope to offer alone. Just how outlandish it can get, however, will have to be discovered when the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release. It’s also possible that this is a mere ruse, to get a rise from various Poké-fans.

When it comes to leaks and rumors that cannot be verified, it’s important for fans to stay cautious and aware of where the information is coming from. It’s best to take most leaks with a grain of salt, and presuming authenticity only when the developer or publisher vouches for it. In this case, that would be The Pokémon Company or Nintendo, respectively, and neither have vouched for the authenticity of the leaks thus far.