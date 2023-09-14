Princess Peach Showtime Gameplay & Release Date Announced

Announced back in the June Nintendo Direct, the Princess Peach-fronted title finally has a name: Princess Peach Showtime. The new game featuring the iconic princess will be released on March 22, 2024, and will feature Princess Peach taking the lead role in their own game for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Gameplay Features Peach Donning Several New Costumes

During the September 2024 Nintendo Direct, we got a proper look at the gameplay for the upcoming title, which sees Princess Peach invited to a theater where things go wrong thanks to the Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, and it’s up to Peach and the theater guardian Stella to save the play.

The key feature showcased was Peach costumes. With the help of Stella, Princess Peach is about to change her appearance and grants her new powers to use, including a swordfighter which she used to battle some enemies. We also see her dressed up as a detective to search for clues, a baker to decorate a cake, and a martial artist. We imagine we will see even more in the full game that offers new gameplay options that look to give the game a ton of variety. Additionally, the trailer showcased a ton of variety in its levels and looks to be a great outing for the princess.

This Story Is Developing