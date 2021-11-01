Prominent CoD leaker claims a Modern Warfare 2-themed Warzone map is in development

Despite Call of Duty: Warzone’s upcoming Caldera map only being revealed days ago, a reputable leaker of the series now says that developer Infinity Ward is already working on the map’s successor. However, instead of it holding never-before-seen locations, it’s claimed that it will feature iconic places from the 2009 shooter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In a piece published by Video Games Chronicle, prolific Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson insisted that not only will next year bring a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, but it may also release alongside a Warzone map honoring the original Modern Warfare 2. Sources have reportedly told Henderson that this third battle royale map is likely to include “expanded” versions of MW2’s Favela, Afghan, Quarry, Terminal, and Trailer Park.

Additionally, the leaker stated it isn’t understood if Warzone will include both Caldera and this third map at the same time, as publisher Activision is said to be “hesitant” on the idea of providing multiple maps at once.

As for this rumored next installment, Henderson writes that 2022’s Call of Duty may debut a new game mode set in this Warzone map to replace the annual Zombies experience. The mode is speculated to revolve around a PvE, objective-based gun battle between a team of players online and a Columbian cartel within these classic Modern Warfare 2 locations.

Keep in mind that although this information may be coming from proven sources, much of Activision’s plans could still change between now and next year’s expected Call of Duty release. For now, the series will be drawing the most attention with its upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, launching November 6 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.