Call of Duty: Warzone’s newest map is dropping this December, includes over 200 POIs

According to the latest Call of Duty blog post, Warzone players can now expect the long-rumored Pacific coast-set map to release this December. Even more surprising, the massive seaside setting, entitled Caldera, will also affect Warzone in name, as Activision has announced it will rename the battle royale soon.

The developer revealed that when this Caldera map releases, its signature free-to-play title will then be known as Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. It is said that this World War II-themed island is “roughly the size of Verdansk,” but will feature more than 200 detailed locations to drop into to. Amongst them, newly released images display a massive volcano standing in the middle of the island, along with looks into its island destinations.







Images via Activision

With its debut, Warzone Pacific will sport full-integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard — meaning all weapons, cosmetics, and leveling progression collected in the upcoming title will transfer over to the battle royale. Additionally, weapons and cosmetics earned from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare can continue to be used in Warzone Pacific.

Speaking of Vanguard, the previously introduced Ricochet anti-cheat system will make its highly-anticipated debut upon the game’s release on November 5 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.