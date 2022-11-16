Proximity chat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 makes the hunt a lot more enjoyable

Although many players may immediately mute proximity chat in a Call of Duty game not to give away their position or to avoid hearing everyone in a lobby, not muting it can lead to wholesome moments for those enjoying the game. In a recent Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 match, a pair of players are hunted by another who gets the drop on them, and when the trio discovers they have proximity chat, things don’t end quite the way the downed players initially expected.

Reddit user u/AntiPeity shared the brief video of them going after two players during a Warzone 2.0 match. AntiPeity bursts up the stairs, downing them both, and triumphantly announces that they have finally found these two players after a long hunt with a quick “Surprise!”

The two players respond, and before AntiPeity finishes them off, the trio exchange quick greetings, and AntiPeity asks if they have a self-revive, but only one of them does. The two downed players try to strike a deal with AntiPiety, saying that they have a chance to take out one of them to guess which one of them has it and if AntiPeity guesses wrong, the person gets to revive to get back in the game.

However, AntiPeity has a better idea and just lets them both revive, jumping away to continue the rest of the match with both parties sharing quick remarks of thanks and well wishes. The exchange is an incredibly rare sight, especially in competitive game modes like Warzone. Not every game allows random players to interact this way, but it’s a welcome sight on the first day of Warzone 2.0’s release.

Several others in the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit have already started responding to AntiPiety’s act of mercy, and some are even suggesting that this could be a feature. However, if these players were playing in a larger game mode than duos, they might have been able to invite AntiPeity to their team by adding an enemy to their team using the emote wheel. For those looking to add enemy squadmates to your team, this is how to do it, with fun and wholesome proximity chat.