Best Perk Packages in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 shakes up the franchise’s battle royale formula with a few changes to custom loadouts. The most noticeable is surely the way players choose their perks. Instead of creating a lineup of abilities all your own, the game only offers eight preset Perk Packages that can gunners can choose from. Although each have their own benefits, it is clear some Perk Packages are far better and more likely to lead to victory than others. Here are the best Perk Packages in Warzone 2.0, listed in alphabetical order.

What are the best Perk Packages to use in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Commando

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perks: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert

Commando is absolutely the right choice for gunners who need help in up-close gunfights, as it provides you High Alert. This Ultimate Perk essentially points players in the direction of all nearby enemies who are on the cusp of shooting at them, giving Commando users enough time to get in the first shot. The perk is even accompanied by Fast Hands, a Bonus Perk that speeds up reload and weapon swap times. Although Strong Arm’s ability to throw items a longer distance is not all that impressive, Commando’s Scavenger ensures that you always pick up additional ammo from fallen enemies or teammates.

Specter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perks: Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost

If you fancy yourself as a rusher who aggressively chases down any enemy you spot, Specter may just be the perfect fit for your play-style. For one, it grants the power of doubling the Tactical Sprint time with Double Time, while Tracker displays the recent footsteps of targets close by. More importantly, you will be able to see and hack enemy equipment with Spotter. As it also highlights opponents’ Field Upgrades through walls, those using Specter are likely to find enemies camping near their equipment. Lastly, the package offers the Ghost Ultimate Perk, which leaves you off of enemy UAVs. So, even if you are the one being hunted, Specter has you covered.

Weapon Specialist

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perks: Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor

Saving the best for last, Weapon Specialist undoubtedly gives those who play in a squad the best odds of securing a win on Al Mazrah. This is because the package bears two overpowered perks that cannot be found anywhere else. The first being Survivor, an Ultimate Perk that not only pings enemies who down you for your teammates but also allows you to be revived faster. Its other exclusive perk is the beloved Overkill, which lets you carry a whooping two primary weapons of your choice. Weapon Specialist even dazzles Strong Arm and Spotter, so blowing up Field Upgrades with lethal explosives should be a breeze.

No matter which you choose, it is crucial to know how to get them in any match. Warzone 2.0 does not allow players to earn perks instantly after jumping, but they can be earned just minutes in. This can be done by hunting down a Loadout Drop and then choosing the custom class that sports your favorite Perk Package. Once that’s done, you will continue to have these perks for the entire game, unless you are sent to Al Mazrah’s Gulag.