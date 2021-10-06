PS3 and PS Vita stores will soon no longer accept credit/debit cards and Paypal

Earlier in the year, Sony was planning to shut down the stores for the PlayStation 3, PSP, and PS Vita. They initially planned to shut down the PlayStation 3 and PSP in July, whereas the Vita would live on a little bit longer to August. The backlash from fans made Sony have a change of heart, and the PS3 and Vita stores were ultimately not shut down. The PSP store still ended up closing.

The backlash stemmed from the fact that the PS3, PSP, and Vita stores are still the only way to buy certain games. A lot of PlayStation One games are still only available on those stores – at least the only fordable way for many.

The PS3 and PS Vita stores are still on their last legs and the important notices that Sony sent out further supports that idea. The important notice reveals that starting on October 27, customers will no longer be able to use a credit or debit card to make purchases on the PS3 and Vita stores. PayPal will also not be available to use for those stores.

Fortunately, customers will still be able to make purchases in the PS3 and Vita stores. Customers can use funds from their wallets on the PlayStation Store to buy games and other digital products on the PS3 and Vita. To add funds to their wallets, customers will need access to the PlayStation store through a desktop, mobile device, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5. They then can add funds by either redeeming PlayStation Store gift cards, Paypal, or using a credit or debit card.