PlayStation 5 free game trials have begun

PS5 games aren’t cheap, especially with their price increase for the latest console generation, but now you can take some of them for a test run before you crack open your wallet. Sony has started offering free game trials for select titles.

As spotted by Eurogamer, free game trials have now begun in the UK – that’s one caveat. The second is that only two games seem to offer trials at this time: Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Listed next to the price/purchase button is a “download trial” option. The duration of trials varies, with Death Stranding offering six hours of gameplay, while Sackboy offers five.

The fine print doesn’t stop there. These time limits begin when you start downloading the game on PS5 or adding it to your library on the web – not when you actually start playing the game. Additionally, you can only download one trial per account per game, so you can’t double dip. It’s possible to purchase DLC and add-ons during your free trial as well, but these will not be unlocked unless you purchase the full version of the game.

Free game trials are a great idea, one that’s respectful of gamers’ bank accounts, but the feature sounds a little rough around the edges right now. We’ll have to wait to hear more about trials rolling out for different regions or changes to when the timer actually starts.