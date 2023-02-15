PS5 players left in Knockturn Alley with Hogwarts Legacy’s latest stability patch

The latest performance for Hogwarts Legacy is now out for PC and Xbox Series X/S, fixing many bugs and crashes that players have been experiencing. However, PS5 players have been left in the dark due to “unforeseen issues,” so a patch will arrive for the platform in the near future.

The patch notes, which you can find in their entirety on the official Portkey Games support website, boast fixes for many of the issues reported in Hogwarts Legacy in the days immediately following its release. These include general Achievement/Trophy data not working correctly, crashes linked to spawning NPCs or events, and stuttering in most of the areas around the game world. However, they’re filler on a wall that needs replastering, and one part of it hasn’t even been looked at yet.

PS5 players have been left without any sort of patch for the issues affecting the game. Chandler Wood, community manager for WB Games Avalanche, explained that the PS5 version of the patch had been delayed by a few days. When it does release, it’ll include a fix for the Collector’s Edition Trophy that hasn’t been popping for players.

Xbox Series X & PC Hogwarts Legacy players, expect a patch today to fix bugs & performance.



Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience! — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) February 14, 2023

The official WB Games Avalanche Twitter account followed this up, saying the patch will be out later this week if all goes well. Even with the patch installed on other platforms, players are still reporting stuttering, crashes, and various glitches, like NPCs standing idly on their broom as it races around the Quiddich pitch.

Don’t patch out this show off in broom class, I wrote home in my narrative as a show off 😂 pic.twitter.com/ndJdh75RVy — Toph (@Christophooo) February 15, 2023

At the time of writing, Hogwarts Legacy is a real mixed bag. Some players are reporting all sorts of issues, while others, even on PS5, haven’t had any problems. We’ve experienced a few problems while playing on PS5 ourselves, but nothing outside of some incredibly bad stuttering. For us, combat seems to be the trigger for slowing the game down to a jittery pace, while for others, just getting the game running on a rig that’s far more capable than its recommended requirements outline seems to be a struggle.

More patches will be released for Hogwarts Legacy over the coming weeks and months as the developer attempts to fix all the troubles players are facing. However, with no timeline in place, it’s hard to say when the game will be in a stable state everyone can enjoy equally.