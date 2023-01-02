Pseudo-legendary Pokémon Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battles are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There have been plenty of events going on since the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet back in November with Charizard being the first of the Tera Raid event battles. The devs have already brought in two pseudo-legendary Pokémon in a past event and it has officially been announced that more pseudo-legendaries are getting a Tera Raid Battle event. This time, instead of Tyranitar and Salamence trainers will be able to fight Hydreigon and Dragapult. Both Pokémon share the dragon-typing with Hydreigon also being dark-type and Dragapult being a ghost-type.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Features Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet & Dragapult in Pokémon Violet.

Runs January 6th through January 8thhttps://t.co/gDbXkHT3ar pic.twitter.com/X8td7eUi50 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 2, 2023

Those who have Pokémon Scarlet will be able to battle against Hydreigon and those with Pokémon Violet can fight Dragapult during this event when it goes live from January 6 to January 8. Unlike past events, there hasn’t been an announcement of these Pokémon making a return in the future so you will want to get your hands on them while you can. The event is going live just before the second run of the Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event from January 13 to January 15. Make sure that you don’t miss out on either event when they go live.

Unlike past events that have gone all the way up to seven-star Tera Raid Battles, this event will allow the two Pokémon to appear in four and five-star Raid Battles. This means that the event should be much easier than the previous Charizard and Cinderace events. Make sure to keep an eye on the hidden abilities that these Pokémon can have. While Hydreigon is always guaranteed to have the Levitate hidden ability, Dragapult is able to have the Cursed Body hidden ability along with others.

While there have been many announcements of events going on, there has still been no word about any possible DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Since we are now in the year 2023, we can most likely expect an announcement in the coming months. Hopefully there are multiple expansions to help further the exploration of the Paldea region