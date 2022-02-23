Apex Legends Mobile will start launching in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries this month

There has been talk of a dedicated mobile version of Apex Legends for a while, and now it looks like the game could finally be ready to launch this year, following a limited regional release.

According to the official website, Apex Legends Mobile will be available for Android and iOS in 10 countries this spring: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. In fact, pre-registration is already open, but Respawn has yet to share an exact date for it.

As for when the rest of the world can play it, Respawn explains that this limited release is ultimately another testing phase and “We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch.”

The mobile launch will have limited content as well. Only nine characters – Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic – will be playable, and Respawn has yet to share which modes will be available. What’s more, there will be no cross-play with the PC or console versions.

Even if there’s another long wait between the limited release and the proper global launch, Apex Legends players are hardly starved of content at the moment. Season 12 is still fresh, having launched only a couple of weeks ago, adding a new limited gameplay mode, an update to the Olympus map, and a new playable character, Mad Maggie.