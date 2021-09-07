Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard deploys today, expect downtime
Ubisoft estimates one hour of downtime for all platforms.
The next season for Rainbow Six Siege, Operation Crystal Guard, starts today. The update will be available to download after one hour of downtime. Thankfully, Ubisoft has outlined when each platform will experience downtime and when the update will be available on a per platform basis.
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard will deploy across PC-based platforms later today before heading to consoles. The downtimes for each platform are as follows.
- Stadia, Luna, Steam, Ubisoft Connect: 6 AM PT/2 PM BST
- Xbox: 7 AM PT/ 3 PM BST
- PlayStation: 8 AM PT/4 PM BST
The patch sizes for each platform have also been revealed. Obviously, platforms like Stadia and Luna will update instantly, but for all other platforms, the patch sizes are as follows.
- Steam: 12GB
- Ubisoft Connect: 24GB
- Xbox: 20GB
- PS4: 20GB
- PS5: 16GB