Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will have two 60 FPS performance modes in a day one patch

Insomniac Games revealed that there will be a day one patch for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The studio announced on Twitter that players who update the title will gain access to the Performance and Performance RT modes. The announcement also features a short 60 FPS gameplay clip with ray-tracing enabled, which will be possible in the Performance RT mode. There will still be a high-resolution 4K 30 FPS mode.

Insomniac also featured a similar Performance RT patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, albeit a month after its release. However, unlike Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart isn’t coming to PlayStation 4, according to the developer. Further supporting this is that Rift Apart is built specifically to take advantage of the new SSD included in the PlayStation 5, as well as levels and progression having near non-existent load times — something simply not possible for the PS4.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to release on June 11 for PlayStation 5. There’s a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes five exclusive armor sets, extra upgrade materials, a digital soundtrack, and an art book. The standard Launch Edition comes with a free weapon and the iconic Carbonox armor from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando. An April State of Play presentation showcased DualSense integration for the title, as well as weapons and movement in a 15-minute trailer.