Red Dead Redemption 2 shoots for 35 million copies sold worldwide

If there’s any company that knows how to dominate with open-world games, it’s Rockstar Games. The publisher isn’t just dominating with its best-selling Grand Theft Auto V, but it’s also made a clear winner with its Red Dead Redemption follow-up.

A recent sales report from The NPD Group confirms that the company’s last two releases have a combined total of over 150 million units sold worldwide. A good chunk of that is Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold over 115 million units since release. But that means Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting close to 35 million since its release. In cowboy terms, that ain’t hay.

The last sales numbers for Red Dead Redemption 2 indicated that it sold 25 million copies as of last August. That means 10 million units sold over the past few months. A good portion of those sales probably came from the PC version, which debuted last November to accolades from critics and fans alike. The holiday season might have also played a part, thanks to markdowns on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions.

There’s also the new content added to Red Dead Online to consider as well. The Moonshiners update that debuted back in November has been a huge hit with fans, and other little additions here and there are continuing to bring in a steady audience. Rockstar will continue to build upon said experience so that it grows into its own entity, just as Grand Theft Auto Online did as part of Grand Theft Auto V.

The only real question now is how much further both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 will go in terms of sales. Based on continued support for both games, the sky’s the limit.