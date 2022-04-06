Remedy partners with Rockstar Games to remake Max Payne 1 and 2

The Max Payne franchise has remained dormant for the past decade outside of the trilogy’s backwards compatibility launch on Xbox Series X/S this past November. While some of that original flavor has been carried to games such as Control, fans have been waiting for more Max Payne news. As it turns out, the first two entries in the series are getting complete remakes, which is more than anyone expected.

Remedy Entertainment announced a partnership with Rockstar Games on the Max Payne project, which compiles both titles into a single release. The remake, which is currently in the concept development stages, will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Because it is still early in development, no release window was provided. Notably, the studio will continue to utilize its proprietary Northlight Engine, which debuted with Quantum Break in 2016.

Unlike a release such as the disastrous Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, Max Payne’s original developer, Remedy Entertainment, is taking the mantle on this project. The partnership with Rockstar Games comes in the form of financial backing, providing triple-A funding to Remedy. Furthermore, Rockstar agreed to offer royalties to Remedy after the title recoups its development and marketing costs.

In fact, it was Remedy that approached Rockstar in the first place regarding the Max Payne remakes. Considering the original releases were developed by Remedy and published by Rockstar, everything has come full circle.