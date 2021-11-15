Rockstar working to improve overall performance of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

There has been no shortage of complaints surrounding the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition release from Rockstar Games. PC players were completely unable to play the game due to the Rockstar Game Launcher going down just hours after release. Players on consoles were confronted with a messy, buggy game that doesn’t feel like the definitive version of three of the most influential games of their generation.

Rockstar has been busy behind the scenes trying to recover from the launch issues. The PC version is back up on their online store, more than three days after it was initially removed. Interestingly, numerous files are missing from this Definitive Edition of the game, including music that can’t be played due to the license expiring and the files for the infamous “Hot Coffee” scene in San Andreas. Rockstar Games has said that these files were not intended to be included in the release, so it seems they took the time when the game was down to remove them before more data-miners got their hands on them.

There is some hope for fans hoping for an overall improvement to the game, including a fix to the terrible rain effects and poor quality to much of the game’s content.

Rockstar Games has released a statement through their support Twitter that they are working to “improve and update overall performance” of the game. This statement is pinned to the top of the Rockstar Support webpage, meaning that anyone looking for help with one of their games will see it first.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: https://t.co/hAfEKqYS3o — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 15, 2021

The announcement was made about the game’s PC version, but it would make sense for them to seek to make the same changes to the console versions. As of this writing, there have been no announcements for a patch to any version of the collection.