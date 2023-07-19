Remnant 2 Character Build Tips Showcased in New Gameplay Trailer

Remnant 2 is shaping up to be one of the year’s best shooters, with plenty of challenging encounters, rich worlds, and player customization to look forward to. With the game’s release imminent, developers Gunfire Games have released a gameplay overview trailer, highlighting what players can expect when they jump into the world of Remnant 2.

We get a good look at bosses, archetypes, weapons, and a few tips on how to play and approach building our characters, and it all looks like it’s going to be a riot.

Remnant 2 Trailer Highlights the Games Focus and Depth to Customization and Builds

The overview trailer gives players an extensive look at what they can expect from Remnant 2 and highlights the game’s focus on player builds and customization.

With Remnant 2, players will have several Archetypes to pick from, each with various strengths and abilities that cater to different playstyles. We get a good look at a few in the trailer, including the tanky challenger, the cowboy-style gunslinger, and the handler and their trusty dog companion. Each has different abilities, passives, and perks that can give them the edge in a fight and vary up gameplay. Players can even select two Archetypes to equip at the same time, offering more choice and variety to how players play and take on the worlds of Remnant 2.

We also get a good look at the variety of weapons players can expect to find and earn, including an array of different weapon types like bows, crossbows, alien lasers, swords, machine guns, and a ton more. We also see some of the various rings and amulets that add new effects to the player’s arsenal, including ones like the Blood Jewel, which applies a bleeding effect to enemies. All of these together showcase what players can look forward to with their characters, and each looks as rewarding as the other.

The trailer also showcases the many worlds players will explore, including the root-infested Yaesha and the palaces of Losomn, each distinct and full of different enemies and secrets to find.

It also gives players some tips on how to survive the world of Remnant 2, with the focus being to keep on the move and carefully time you dodge to outmaneuver enemies, as well as use the environments to their advantage to handle combat. Like most souls-like games, it’s about learning your enemies’ patterns, working around them, and using whatever tools you have to best tackle the enemies and bosses you face.

Players don’t need to wait much longer to dive into Remnant 2, as the game will be released on July 25, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players who preorder the ultimate edition can get early access and jump in from July 21, 2023.