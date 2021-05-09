Remnant: From the Ashes will receive a free next-gen update, coming to PC Game Pass later this week

Remnant: From the Ashes developer Gunfire Games announced that the title will be receiving a major next-gen update. Said update, which will drop on May 13, “will add the option to run the game at 4K resolution at 30FPS the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, or 1080p resolution at 60FPS on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

Additionally, on the same day Remnant will be added to the PC version of Xbox Gamepass, which means that crossplay between Xbox console players and PC players is now an option.

Remnant: From the Ashes is receiving a FREE next-gen upgrade for @Xbox on May 13th, which will improve frame rate and resolution on the #SeriesX, and increase frame rate on the #SeriesS – in addition to cross-play between Xbox and Windows 10 Store players! pic.twitter.com/8rneWReQsS — Remnant: From the Ashes (@Remnant_Game) May 7, 2021

However, there’s no mention of crossplay being possible between PlayStation and Xbox consoles or PC. Which, considering what has been revealed through documents from the Epic Games v. Apple trial, makes sense as Sony charges for crossplay for games, based on how much revenue they make through PSN versus other storefronts.

According to the official site, the premise of Remnant is as follows: “As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.”

Remnant: From the Ashes was released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 20, 2019. You can read up on our impressions of the latest DLC pack, Subject 292, as well as the patch notes for hotfix 250802. We also have plenty of guides for the title.