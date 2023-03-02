Resident Evil 4 Remake will let you customize your inventory case with fun charms and color schemes

Resident Evil 4 Remake is nearing its highly-anticipated release date later this month, and Capcom has recently shown off some new footage and information from the game. While the developers have stressed that they want the reimagining to not tread on the gameplay from the original title, it is adding some fun new things to keep it fresh. Players can utilize a new knife parry in combat, stay in stealth to surprise enemies, and even complete side quests for the mechant. One of the more surprising aspect of new content though is collecting charms and cosmetics to customize your inventory case.

In a recent preview done by IGN, the footage shows off some new details that are more obscure coming to the remake. During the video, it is revealed that Leon can actually tailor his attache case with different charms, colors, and other cosmetics. The footage showcases changing the shade of color that makes up the background of your inventory with unique options. It also shows Leon place a chicken charm on the bottom left section of the case. The player can even move the inventory case around and watch the charm wiggle.

The original Resident Evil 4 inventory system is beloved by fans. It has been described as its own game inside the title reminiscent of Tetris. Players love making their inventories look neat and organized, and it is lethargic during the stress of the survival horror encounters frequently thrust at you during the game.

Customizing the attache case was not necessarily needed, but it is just another way that Capcom has gone above and beyond to make this the definite version of Resident Evil 4. The remake launches on March 24, and a demo is coming soon, so we won’t have to wait too much longer to get our hands on this behemoth of a title.