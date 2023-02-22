PSVR 2 lines up another hit as Capcom confirms Resident Evil 4 Remake VR

The PSVR 2 has been enjoying some good press lately, with those able to get an advance set of the hardware waxing lyrical about the visual fidelity, haptic feedback, and more. The new iteration of Sony’s virtual reality headset launches today, finally giving consumers with the necessary funds the opportunity to check it out for themselves. It’s certainly not a cheap investment, with the add-on costing even more than an actual PlayStation 5, but Sony has gone to impressive lengths to line up some great games for the system, especially considering that it won’t be backwards compatible with PSVR 1 games.

One such promised game for the PSVR 2 is a VR version of the highly-anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake. The original version of Resident Evil 4 has gotten the VR treatment in the past, releasing back in 2021 for the Oculus Quest 2, and it proved for many to be the definitive way to play the game. The VR adaptation of the remake is likely to make the same sort of waves in the fan community, allowing players to step into the shoes of Leon Kennedy in a newly-realized world of cults, horrifying mutants, and a President’s daughter who just can’t stay out of trouble. As with the original’s VR version, there are likely to be some changes and tweaks made to the game — the original had to cut some content and game modes, for example — but it’s still likely to be a big deal for fans of the series.

The VR version of Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but a recent Tweet from the official Resident Evil Twitter account confirmed that it was in development. It will be releasing as free DLC for the game, and exclusively on PS5 and PSVR 2, despite the remake also releasing on Xbox Series X/S and PC. This is doubtless quite the win for Sony, and may well see it shift a few more PSVR 2 units. The company is otherwise tied up these days in railing against Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which recently ran into some speed bumps with some major international regulatory bodies.