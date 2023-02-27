Resident Evil 4 Remake improves original by converting QTEs into gameplay and increasing combat variety

Resident Evil 4 Remake is just a little less than a month out, and the hype is building like Leon on a runaway minecart. Capcom recently revealed their justifications for committing to remaking this title, stating that they felt that they could modernize and build upon the masterpiece by converting the QTEs into gameplay, giving players more options to tackle combat, and doubling down on the horror elements that are a staple in the series.

Resident Evil 4 Remake developers sat down with Game Informer to discuss bringing this fourth entry into the modern age. The original Resident Evil 4 included a ton of quick time events, including an infamous knife fight with Krauser. Capcom knows that QTEs are not popular in modern gaming, and came up with a way to integrate them into the gameplay by giving players the ability to utilize a parry with the knife at will.

It wasn’t enough to just strip the title of QTEs, however, as the developers also went the extra mile to provide players with more variety in combat and things to do as they explore. There is a stealth mechanic to the remake, allowing Leon to crouch and sneak up on unaware enemies. Adding aspects like this to the combat lets players customize their approach. They have also brought along some of the side quest activities seen in Resident Evil Village, which lets players complete tasks for the merchant in exchange for upgrades and rewards.

For fans wanting Resident Evil 4 Remake to be scarier than the original, Capcom has you covered as well. The team has made sure that having resources be scarce is part of the experience, and even gave the knife limited durability to provide moments of stress when the player finds themselves without it. It was important to retain the feeling of always pushing forward and never feeling bored that the original title did so well.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on March 24 for consoles and PC. Capcom recently showed off a third trailer for the title, announcing the return of the Mercenaries mode, and proving to skeptical fans that this reimaging will remain true to the original and not cut content.