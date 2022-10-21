Resident Evil 4’s beloved “That Dog” might not make it to the remake, fans mourn

Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming next year, and it’s expected to make some changes to the original game. It will be close to 18 years between the two releases, after all. But there’s one potential change that has fans upset — especially the animal lovers.

As IGN observed, there’s a certain dog in the original game who might be handled very differently in the remake. As the tweet points out, the opening of Resident Evil 4 sees Leon rescuing a dog caught in a bear trap. In footage from the remake, he’s shown reaching the same bear trap too late, as the dog’s dead body already lies on the ground. It’s worth pointing out that Capcom may be trying to deceive us with this footage — it’s possible that rescuing the dog is on a timer in the remake.

There’s a lot of love for this particular dog among Resident Evil 4 fans. Look at the replies to Low Poly Animal’s tweet about the good boy from fall 2021, and you’ll see for yourself. Aside from being a lovable dog, the trapped animal also serves as a hero in the original game. If you rescue it from the trap, it will later appear during a boss fight against the towering El Gigante, causing Leon to remark, “It’s that dog.” It then distracts the boss during the battle. Capcom is on thin ice with this particular pupper now, and fans are anxiously awaiting to learn its ultimate fate.

They’ll find out next year, when Resident Evil 4 Remake releases on March 24, 2023. The remake will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. On top of that, it was confirmed that the game will receive some sort of PSVR 2 content. We don’t know exactly what that will be, but considering there’s a full-on Resident Evil 4 VR version out there, the sky’s the limit. Mercenaries Mode in VR seems like a shoo-in at the very least.