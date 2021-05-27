Resident Evil Village has already shipped over 4 million units

Resident Evil Village launched just under a month ago to mostly critical acclaim. Within the first four days, Capcom announced that the game had already cleared three million units shipped, making it the third fastest-selling game in the franchise’s history. While things have, understandably, cooled down over the past few weeks, Capcom announced that the game has shipped an additional one million units, bringing the total north of four million globally.

That number includes digital sales and shows that the game is continuing to do well even after its initial release window. It also means Village has already surpassed both the original Resident Evil 3 and the remake, putting it firmly in the top 10 best-selling games in the series. If it continues at its current pace, it’s not crazy to imagine Village potentially moving past the original Resident Evil 2 and challenging the RE2 Remake for a top five spot.

Now, it still has quite a path to get to that point. RE2 originally sold 6.1 million copies, while RE2 Remake cleared eight million. Those numbers are still far off, but we aren’t even a full month out from Village’s release and it’s already halfway there. With good word of mouth and strong post-launch support, it’s certainly a possibility to see Village make its way high up the franchise sales chart.

Speaking of post-launch support, that could really turn those numbers up because Village included the fan-favorite Mercenaries mode. If Capcom continues to build that out with further DLC releases, it should give players even more of a reason to hop into Resident Evil’s form of B-movie horror. Either way, fans should expect plenty of reasons to pick up Village over the coming months if Resident Evil 7’s release schedule is anything to go by.