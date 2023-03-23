Rev your bricks: LEGO 2K Drive races onto our consoles this May

Get ready to embark on a high-octane adventure like no other as the powerhouse partnership of LEGO and 2K Games gears up to launch LEGO 2K Drive — an open-world racing game that puts the power of creation in the hands of the players. From building your own customized ride to exploring every nook and cranny of the map, this game promises to be a thrill ride that will leave you breathless. So, fuel up and mark your calendars for May 19, 2023, when this top-tier gaming experience will hit consoles and PC.

Enter the world of Bricklandia, crafted by the masterminds at Visual Concepts, where the racing experience is not for the faint-hearted. LEGO 2K Drive is packed with adrenaline-fueled action, drawing inspiration from classic kart racers and adding power-ups for a frenzied and unconventional ride. Moreover, with over 1,000 LEGO elements at your disposal, the sophisticated customization system lets you create your own dream machine. But don’t worry if you’re not feeling creative. The game also features pre-made vehicles, including iconic models from Formula 1 and McLaren, so you can hit the road in style. With various terrains, races, challenges, and treasures to uncover, this game promises to be a whirlwind of excitement and adventure.

The upcoming title will feature a wealth of content at launch. It will receive consistent updates via the Year 1 Drive Pass for at least 12 months post-release. Each season of the pass will add a new biome, new themes, and new vehicles to the game. In addition, it will be included in the game’s deluxe editions, with individual prices yet to be disclosed. This partnership promises to keep gamers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting what 2K Games and LEGO will come up with next. This partnership is poised to leave gamers on tenterhooks, anxiously anticipating the next imaginative developments from 2K Games and LEGO.