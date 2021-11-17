Rogue Company’s latest cinematic trailer teases new character Umbra

Hi-Rez Studios has unveiled a brand new character for its free-to-play shooter Rogue Company called Umbra. He is set to arrive in the game sometime in December during Season Four, though the developer hasn’t provided a more specific date just yet.

Umbra is a high-ranking Jackal assassin and is extremely loyal to the organization after they saved his life following a mission gone awry, which left him severely injured and for dead. However, his body was recovered by Jackal, which managed to save his life using multiple cybernetic implants. Umbra considered this a rebirth and it made him a more committed assassin than ever before, rising through the ranks to become the organization’s best hitman.

Of course, since it’s a cinematic trailer, we don’t see any gameplay. However, we learn one fairly disturbing thing about Umbra that will presumably be an ability when the character arrives. He has a small robotic spider that will emerge from the back of his head and leap at enemies. It looks as nightmarish as it sounds.

Season Four of Rogue Company is currently in full swing across all platforms. It introduced a brand new map called Wanted and a game mode with the same name.